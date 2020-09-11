Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,752 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,087,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 500,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 268,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,138. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

