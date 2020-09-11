Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 45,973 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE MAV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.12. 43,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,462. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

