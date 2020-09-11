Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 161,020 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074,570 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,349,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,568,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,692,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $138,102,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,340 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

