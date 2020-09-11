Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 322,011 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 11,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,862. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.