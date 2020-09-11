Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,951 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New Germany Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,068,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in New Germany Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in New Germany Fund by 46.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Get New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450. New Germany Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.