Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 880,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,751 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 186,021 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the first quarter worth $1,673,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 90,687 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 150,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

