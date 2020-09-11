Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

NIQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.