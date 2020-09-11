Karpus Management Inc. Sells 113,672 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,672 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 74,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,036. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.