Karpus Management Inc. Sells 149,589 Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,589 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period.

NYSE:MCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 31,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

