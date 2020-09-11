Karpus Management Inc. Sells 163,622 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,622 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty comprises about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,681,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,243,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 305,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 283,298 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

RQI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 291,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,024. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

