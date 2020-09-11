Karpus Management Inc. Sells 199,904 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,904 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5,431.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.