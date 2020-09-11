Karpus Management Inc. Sells 259,792 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 259,792 shares during the period. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 4.45% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 749,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 597,512 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 136.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 290,517 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,065. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.