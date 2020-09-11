Karpus Management Inc. Sells 323,937 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,937 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $101,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 385,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.98. 3,689,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,495. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

