Karpus Management Inc. Sells 409,871 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 409,871 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 1st quarter worth about $2,804,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,068. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

