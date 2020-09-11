Karpus Management Inc. Sells 64,487 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,487 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 100.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the second quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the second quarter worth $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 38.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the first quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 109,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

