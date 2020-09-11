Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 277,842 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the first quarter worth about $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.42. 121,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

