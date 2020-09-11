Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 11,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

