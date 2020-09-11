Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 11,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

