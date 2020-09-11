KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 7,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $938.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

