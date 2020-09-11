Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Stellar Capital Management LLC

Stellar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 377,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 135,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,232,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,775,948. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.