Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,413,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 79,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 91.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 880,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 421,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.02. 153,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,396. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

