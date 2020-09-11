L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,020. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.