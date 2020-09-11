Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.91%.

Shares of LAKE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAKE shares. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

