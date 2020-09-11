Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 258.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.44 ($3.40).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,442.49). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $828,211 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 199 ($2.60). 9,847,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,634,709. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

