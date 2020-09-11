Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives $36.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 1,317,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.