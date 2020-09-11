LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0195

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. LHT has a total market cap of $976,021.33 and approximately $98.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. In the last week, LHT has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002411 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

