Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 411,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 485,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $560.30 million and a PE ratio of -53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.53.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.