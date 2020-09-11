Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,092,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 631,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Liberty Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. As of December 11, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries across Florida. The company is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

