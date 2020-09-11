Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,092,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Liberty Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 631,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Liberty Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Liberty Health Sciences
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.