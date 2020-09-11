LikeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $396,623.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $396,623.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.87 or 0.05128176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052369 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,591,165 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.