Livenodes (LNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00399517 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009777 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004998 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001817 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Livenodes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

