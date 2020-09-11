Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,017. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.