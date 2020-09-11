LockTrip Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $29,103.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024713 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004148 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000456 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

