Lucas Capital Management Acquires 159 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lucas Capital Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.9% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.45. 71,701,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,913,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.12.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

