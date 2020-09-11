Lucas Capital Management Invests $1.15 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.69. 13,708,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,114,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.