Lucas Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lucas Capital Management increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 268,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 96,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,919,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,397,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

