Lucas Capital Management Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lucas Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.94. 480,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,278. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.