Lucas Capital Management Takes Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 178,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

