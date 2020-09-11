Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,273. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

