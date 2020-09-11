Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.92 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.18). 156,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 548,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.08 ($0.18).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.51.

About Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

