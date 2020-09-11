Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 141% higher against the US dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004564 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,237.18 or 0.98904557 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,821,996 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,028 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

