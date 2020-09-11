Marathon Capital Management Buys 1,175 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.65. 9,713,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,360. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.