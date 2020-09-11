Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,565,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

