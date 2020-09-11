Marathon Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Knowles worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 511,776 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,771,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 387,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.