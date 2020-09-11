Marathon Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.70. 5,242,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,346. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

