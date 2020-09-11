Marathon Capital Management Has $236,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Shares of V traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.54. 7,239,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,242. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

