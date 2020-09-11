Marathon Capital Management Has $768,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $349,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $24.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,532.02. 1,617,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1,042.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,550.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,393.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

