Marathon Capital Management Invests $218,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.98.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,356,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

