Marathon Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.