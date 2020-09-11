Marathon Capital Management Takes $232,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15,863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,070 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 612,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.