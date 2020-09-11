Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Martinrea International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

