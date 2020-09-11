Martkist Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Martkist has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar. Martkist has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $27,105.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002411 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Martkist Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 13,001,065 coins and its circulating supply is 12,582,766 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Buying and Selling Martkist

Martkist can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

